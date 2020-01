Excommunicated Hermits: “Francis Lost Papacy”

A January 4 manifesto (ProtectThePope.com) of the excommunicated Westray hermits explains their position towards Francis whom they call a “terrible False Pope.”They don't doubt Francis' election, "However, with the appearance of Amoris Laetitia, and his other heresies, Pope Francis became a heretic, ceased being a Catholic, and was therefore no longer Pope." Likewise, the Magisterium and the See of Peter ceased to be "for the time being."The manifesto explains that Francis is like a primary cancerous tumour while the Curia as turned into a secondary cancer, "The patient, the Church, bar Christ’s intervention, has almost no chance of recovery."However, they know that the Church will arise again "but the time is not yet.”