Mother Prays - Priest Calls Police

Father Gary Ziuraitis called police when he spotted a woman, mother of 11 children, who privately prayed with some members of her family in Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Kansas City, Missouri.The mother told RestoringTheMedia (November 3, below) that although the church was empty, the key-holder yelled at them for not wearing masks.Ziuraitis - who was himself unmasked - approached the group demanding them to either leave the church or to mask themselves, but they refused.An angry Ziuraitis then called police who noticed that enforcing masks was not their task. However, at the priest’s request they asked the family to leave.The mother says that for six weeks no Kansas City store asked her to put on a mask.