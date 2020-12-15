Viganò: “For Fear of a Seasonal Flue”

The last months were “one of the darkest moments in the history of mankind,” Archbishop Viganò writes in a meditation published on AldoMariaValli.it (December 15),For the first time since Christ’s birth, the Holy Keys were used to close churches and restrict the celebration of the Sacraments, “almost anticipating the abolition of the Daily Sacrifice prophesied by Daniel, which will take place during the reign of the Antichrist."Our bishops and priests, barricaded themselves in their palaces and presbyteries “for fear of a seasonal flu” and surrendered to an absurd “pseudo-pandemic,” Viganò explains.With “cynical legalism,” priests were forbidden to listen to confessions and to impart the Last Rites.For Viganò there is a rift between the hierarchy and the faithful who remain alone “in the face of the arrogance of heretical and vicious prelates.”However, in front of "this accursed New World Order" which prepares "the reign of the Antichrist," Christians can take refuge to Christ the King, “The Lord will give us victory.”