Hypocritical Rees-Mogg: Voted For Mass Ban But Attends Mass Himself

British Media hyperventilated after Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Leader of the Commons, was spotted at a Traditional Latin Mass in Glastonbury Somerset, last Sunday.The alleged problem: This church is under tier four coronavirus rules, 15 miles away from Rees-Mogg’s home in West Harptree, which is in the less severe third tier.Faithful are forbidden to travel between tiers other than for a “list of exceptional circumstances” which – obviously – doesn’t include religious freedom.Rees-Mogg is the best known Catholic politician in Britain, nevertheless he voted on November 4 for the second curfew including the suppression of public religious services.The day before the vote, in order to support the curfew, Rees-Mogg called the tyrannic Boris Johnson on November 3 “the most freedom-loving prime minister we could think of having” (video below).