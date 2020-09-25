Becciu Feels Betrayed: “I Was Faithful Executor Of The Pope”

Cardinal Angelo Becciu said at a September 25 press conference at the Istituto Maria Santissima Bambina near the Vatican that Francis has accused him of embezzlement and nepotism.For Becciu, his 20 minutes audience with Francis on September 24 was “surreal.” The forced resignation came “like a bolt out of the blue.”“Until 18:02 I felt a friend and faithful executor of the Pope. Then he told me the he no longer has trust in me because magistrates told him I’d committed acts of embezzlement.”Becciu denies any wrongdoing. He admitted that he sent 100,000 Euro to his brother's Caritas in his home diocese Ozieri whose Bishop Corrado Melis confirmed to Becciu that the money was used correctly.Francis didn't mention the London property deal during the audience, Becciu said. According to him, no money of the Peter’s pence was used for this deal.