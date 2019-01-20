Nathan Phillips approached the students

Clicks200Nathan Phillips approached the students
According to @MaxLondberg of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Nathan Phillips approached the group of students after concluding that they were trying to chant over a ceremony in which he was participating.
They shouted at him, "You white people go back to Europe. This is not your land!" He stared them down.
The full video, background, and events of the Covington Catholic students and Nathan Phillips are now emerging and can only embarrass a number of media outlets/ppl who were quick to attack the students.
All of those who have bothered to watch the fuller video, and especially those who initially rushed to judgment on the basis of partial evidence, should stand against this slander.
So: An elderly native American man came right up to a student, beat a drum in his face, miled and didn't move. What was the boy supposed to do? Get on his knees?
"The videos appear to depict more than one engagement ... and without knowing which happened first, and what circumstances led to the first encounter, it’s hard to form any conclusions, if fairness is your objective."
Liberals love abortion so much they'll resort to any lie and falsehood to defame pro-lifers. Just remember: they defend the slaughtering of babies! No low blow is beyond them.