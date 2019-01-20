Language

Clicks
200
Nathan Phillips approached the students

DefendTruth 10
According to @MaxLondberg of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Nathan Phillips approached the group of students after concluding that they were trying to chant over a ceremony in which he was participating.
Share Like
More
DefendTruth
They shouted at him, "You white people go back to Europe. This is not your land!" He stared them down.
Like
More
DefendTruth
The full video, background, and events of the Covington Catholic students and Nathan Phillips are now emerging and can only embarrass a number of media outlets/ppl who were quick to attack the students.
Like
More
De Profundis
All of those who have bothered to watch the fuller video, and especially those who initially rushed to judgment on the basis of partial evidence, should stand against this slander.
Like
More
Seidenspinner
He walked up to them. That’s the point.
Like
More
Tesa
It was a set up by a known progressive activist, who then filmed himself claiming chants of "build the wall" (videos show that didn't happen), and the guy crying. It was a stunt and when the kids didn't act badly, they claimed it anyway
Like
More
AlexBKaiser
So: An elderly native American man came right up to a student, beat a drum in his face, miled and didn't move. What was the boy supposed to do? Get on his knees?
Like
More
HerzMariae
Like
More
De Profundis
Honest question: Should kids be punched? Think about it libs.
Like
More
De Profundis
"The videos appear to depict more than one engagement ... and without knowing which happened first, and what circumstances led to the first encounter, it’s hard to form any conclusions, if fairness is your objective."
spectator.us/liberal-punch-child/
Like
More
DefendTruth
Liberals love abortion so much they'll resort to any lie and falsehood to defame pro-lifers. Just remember: they defend the slaughtering of babies! No low blow is beyond them.
Like
More