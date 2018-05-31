Language
Clicks
358
en.news 11

Pro-Abortion Mantra: Archbishop Martin Calls For "Safe, Rare and Legal" Abortion

The abortion law in Ireland should allow abortion “which is rare, which is safe, and which is legal”, said Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, the Primate of Ireland, talking to the Irish RTE News (May 27).

OnePeterFive.com (May 30) confronted Martin's press office with this unfortunate quotation. Press speaker Martin Long replied that the words “were taken out of the context”.

But OnePeterFive.com asked back in what context the “safe, legal, and rare” mantra could make sense.

Only then, the press speaker admitted that Martin “should not have used the quotation” which originally was uttered by the [abominable] Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

Picture: Eamon Martin, RTE News, #newsUaeybvcdik

Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Jungerheld
@Robster - the Democrat party removed "rare" from their platform two presidential election cycles ago. And so it gathers speed, down to hell...
Like
More
Robster
Oh, yeah, Bill Clinton said that, too. Good company!
Like
More
Holy Cannoli
The video that was posted stops before his“safe, legal, and rare” comment .
www.youtube.com/watch
Like
More
Piotr2000
www.youtube.com/watch /bp Fulton Sheen, Antichrist /
Murdering innocent people in bishop Martin words, is allowed.
Where is your GOD, my Priest, my BISHOP ?
Like
More
alexamarie
This is the time St. Faustina and St. Teresa warned us ay? Pray, Pray , Pray!!!!
Like
More
alexamarie
Why does he us the word "LEGAL"! God help us!
Like
More
alexamarie
Tell me this is FAKE NEWS?!! Please, pray for Eamon Martin. Hail Mary, full of Grace, the Lord is with thee, blessed are thou among women and Blessed is the fruit of thy womb Jesus. Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners, now and at the hour of our death. Amen.
Like
More
Jim Dorchak
Maybe we need SAFE, RARE, and LEGAL cardinals?
Like
More
Jungerheld likes this. 
asdlljsadf
Legal? Check.
Safe? Relatively so, for the mother at least.
Rare? Not so much.

Cdl Dolan used the same phrase years ago. It was related that the context was, "OK, if you say you want abortion to be safe, rare and legal, then let's work to make that happen" (paraphrase). The idea being, if I'm not mistaken, that abortion was already legal, and relatively safe (for the mother), so now let's make … More
Like
More
Jungerheld
If he's quoting the Prime Minister, then he is siding with, agreeing with him. How shameful, disgusting, heretical. Actually, adding insult to injury, he puts it on those who voted "No" to assure abortion is "safe, legal and rare."

It's too bad he and others didn't bother to take a little walk through history. In the U.S.A. these words used to be part of the Democrat Party platform...until they … More
Like
More
Our Lady of Sorrows
This is against God's law. This is NOT Catholic teaching. He should be excommunicated NOW. Please ALL Clergy OPPOSE him NOW
Like
More