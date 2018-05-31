Pro-Abortion Mantra: Archbishop Martin Calls For "Safe, Rare and Legal" Abortion

RTE News

The abortion law in Ireland should allow abortion “which is rare, which is safe, and which is legal”, said Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, the Primate of Ireland, talking to the Irish(May 27).(May 30) confronted Martin's press office with this unfortunate quotation. Press speaker Martin Long replied that the words “were taken out of the context”.Butasked back in what context the “safe, legal, and rare” mantra could make sense.Only then, the press speaker admitted that Martin “should not have used the quotation” which originally was uttered by the [abominable] Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.