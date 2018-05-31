Clicks358
Pro-Abortion Mantra: Archbishop Martin Calls For "Safe, Rare and Legal" Abortion
The abortion law in Ireland should allow abortion “which is rare, which is safe, and which is legal”, said Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh, the Primate of Ireland, talking to the Irish RTE News (May 27).
OnePeterFive.com (May 30) confronted Martin's press office with this unfortunate quotation. Press speaker Martin Long replied that the words “were taken out of the context”.
But OnePeterFive.com asked back in what context the “safe, legal, and rare” mantra could make sense.
Only then, the press speaker admitted that Martin “should not have used the quotation” which originally was uttered by the [abominable] Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.
Picture: Eamon Martin, RTE News, #newsUaeybvcdik
Picture: Eamon Martin, RTE News, #newsUaeybvcdik