Cardinal Burke: Francis' "Personal Opinions" Are Not Catholic Teaching

Francis’ condemnation of capital punishment is Pope Francis' "personal opinion as a man,” Cardinal Raymond Burke explained.
During a July 21 question and answer session for the Marian Catechists in La Crosse, Wisconsin (full audio below), he invited his audience to buy a copy of the Catechism "as it is now and keep it in a safe place“ [laughter].
Burke noticed that in former days the popes spoke little and avoided expressing personal opinions not to cause confusion. Now, "we have the situation of a Pope who speaks a lot in the first person.”
Burke distinguished between "the Church's official teaching" and Francis "expressing opinions."
The Cardinal further reported that Francis’ attempt to manipulate the Italian Our Father failed, “Italians tell me that no one pays any attention [laughter]. They continue to pray the Our Father as they always have.“
Further, Burke revealed that the [decadent] German bishops are "very much involved" in the Amazon Synod especially through money,
“This synod is for the changing of the Church’s teaching not only on the clerical celibacy but on some other areas as well”.
