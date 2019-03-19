Bishop Recycles Body Of Christ As Clock

The anti-Catholic Innsbruck Bishop Hermann Glettler, Austria, has allowed the installation of what he calls a “Jesus Clock” in the Spitalskirche, a baroque church in downtown Innsbruck.
There is no clock-face. The body of the crucified Christ is used as hour hand, his pulled out arms jointly as minute hand (video below). The clock actually works.
Glettler qualified the embarrassing installation as “irritating” (dibk.at, March 5). According to him, the movement of Christ’s wounded body symbolises that standing still has not a final say.
Should have used the "bishop" to make the clock.