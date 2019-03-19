Clicks240
Bishop Recycles Body Of Christ As Clock

The anti-Catholic Innsbruck Bishop Hermann Glettler, Austria, has allowed the installation of what he calls a “Jesus Clock” in the Spitalskirche, a baroque church in downtown Innsbruck.

There is no clock-face. The body of the crucified Christ is used as hour hand, his pulled out arms jointly as minute hand (video below). The clock actually works.

Glettler qualified the embarrassing installation as “irritating” (dibk.at, March 5). According to him, the movement of Christ’s wounded body symbolises that standing still has not a final say.

pmfji
I don’t understand how this has been allowed. SURELY there is someone in authority over this Bishop? The laity need to protest vigorously and loudly. We would expect this from satanists. God help us.
Lalanz
Demonic
Jim Dorchak
Should have used the "bishop" to make the clock.
