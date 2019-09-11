Francis: “We Must Obey The United Nations”

“If we consider ourselves humanity, then our duty is to obey when international organizations make statements,” Pope Francis insisted during his September 10 press conference on board from Madagascar to Rome.
He gave as examples the the United Nations (UN) and the International Crime Court (ICC) in The Hague.
Francis added, that “we must obey international institutions.” And, “That is why the United Nations were created.”
However, many UN policies are deeply immoral. They punish countries and institutions which do not bow to the demands of the abortion and gay tyranny.
The ICC has been accused of being a tool of Western imperialism which only punishes leaders from small, weak states while ignoring crimes committed by richer and more powerful states. Until January 2016, all nine situation cases the ICC had been investigating were in African countries.
"one must resist the Pope who openely destroys the Church" --St Cajetan
We must obey the true teachings of the Catholic church !!!!!!!
The problem is that so many no longer know these teachings. The Priests, bISHOPS, and Pope do not teach the Catholic faith anymore. They teach another faith.
...it seems he himself must know this. From the first words he uttered, before I knew anything of him, I remember saying to myself repeatedly, "He must not understand how poorly formed people are in the faith. He must not understand..." But as I think of it, this is not possibly the case. It seems either he knows, he himself is among those poorly formed in the faith, or he knows the …More
...it seems he himself must know this. From the first words he uttered, before I knew anything of him, I remember saying to myself repeatedly, "He must not understand how poorly formed people are in the faith. He must not understand..." But as I think of it, this is not possibly the case. It seems either he knows, he himself is among those poorly formed in the faith, or he knows the faith and rejects it outright.