Francis: “We Must Obey The United Nations”

...it seems he himself must know this. From the first words he uttered, before I knew anything of him, I remember saying to myself repeatedly, "He must not understand how poorly formed people are in the faith. He must not understand..."But as I think of it, this is not possibly the case. It seems either he knows, he himself is among those poorly formed in the faith, or he knows the …

...it seems he himself must know this. From the first words he uttered, before I knew anything of him, I remember saying to myself repeatedly, "He must not understand how poorly formed people are in the faith. He must not understand..."But as I think of it, this is not possibly the case. It seems either he knows, he himself is among those poorly formed in the faith, or he knows the faith and rejects it outright.