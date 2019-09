Francis: “We Must Obey The United Nations”

“If we consider ourselves humanity, then our duty is to obey when international organizations make statements,” Pope Francis insisted during his September 10 press conference on board from Madagascar to Rome.He gave as examples the the United Nations (UN) and the International Crime Court (ICC) in The Hague.Francis added, that “we must obey international institutions.” And, “That is why the United Nations were created.”However, many UN policies are deeply immoral. They punish countries and institutions which do not bow to the demands of the abortion and gay tyranny.The ICC has been accused of being a tool of Western imperialism which only punishes leaders from small, weak states while ignoring crimes committed by richer and more powerful states. Until January 2016, all nine situation cases the ICC had been investigating were in African countries.