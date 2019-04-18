Cardinal Tobin Insults Catechism: “Very Unfortunate,” “Hurtful” Language On Homosexuals

The U.S. gay-propaganda broadcaster NBC asked Newark Cardinal Joseph Tobin on April 17 (video below) why the Catechism of the Catholic Church calls homosexuality intrinsically disordered.Instead of answering, Tobin started insulting the Catechism, “That is very unfortunate language.”Pushing on emotions Tobin expressed his hope “that eventually that language is a little less hurtful.”He added that it should be out of the debate that we are "called to walk" with the homosexuals [and this "walk" leads to the confessional and to conversion.]