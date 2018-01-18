Language
Clicks
466
en.news

Francis Celebrates Marriage On The Airplane

Pope Francis married on January 18 a couple during his flight from Chile to Peru.

The spouses, Paula Podesta and Carlos Ciuffardi, both flight attendants, have been civilly married for years. A 2010 earthquake destroyed the church they allegedly planned to be married in.

Francis' partisan Fr Antonio Spadaro writes on "Twitter" that it was the "first ever papal airborne wedding ceremony" (whatever this means...).

#newsGmdtskruoc
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
BrTomFordeOFMCap
Sacramentally there is no problem. The HF has universal jurisdiction and in the Catholic understanding of a Sacramental marriage the couple are the ministers of the Sacrament (the deason/priest/bishop is the official witness - even if the witness is a layperson as is now allowed under canon law). That said liturgists will be horrified (all the symbolism of the rite of marriage set aside) … More
Like
More
DefendTruth
Next wedding in a submarine?
Like
More
Sixupman
Exhibitionism on the part of His Holiness?
Like
More