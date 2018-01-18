Clicks466
Francis Celebrates Marriage On The Airplane
Pope Francis married on January 18 a couple during his flight from Chile to Peru.
The spouses, Paula Podesta and Carlos Ciuffardi, both flight attendants, have been civilly married for years. A 2010 earthquake destroyed the church they allegedly planned to be married in.
Francis' partisan Fr Antonio Spadaro writes on "Twitter" that it was the "first ever papal airborne wedding ceremony" (whatever this means...).
