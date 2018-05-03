Clicks183
Cardinal De Kesel Wants Church to Accept Homosexual Fornication
“The Church must respect homosexuals more - also in their experience of sexuality”, Brussels Cardinal Jozef De Kesel, an enemy of the Church, said during a meeting with the gay group “HLWM” on April 24.
According to the gay propaganda webpage hlwm.be De Kesel claimed that the condemnation of homosexual acts is “no longer sustainable”.
De Kesel referred to Francis’ words “Who am I to judge” when he was faced with homosexual allegations against one of his collaborators. According to De Kesel such words would have been unthinkable "ten years ago" [when Benedict XVI was in charge].
De Kesel admitted that he himself, twenty years ago, would have spoken differently about homosexuality and would have followed the teaching of the New Testament and the Church.
According to De Kesel the [dying] Church in Europe “has changed for the better”, but the Church in Eastern Europe, Africa and Asia “is not yet included” in this change "for the better".
Picture: Jozef De Kesel, © wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsWvtkvixdma
