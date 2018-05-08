Clicks16
Cardinal Burke: Francis Risks A Schism
Pope Francis cannot permit that a bishops' conference or an individual bishop does anything contrary to the doctrine and practice of the faith, Cardinal Raymond Burke said in a gloria.tv interview hosted by the Austrian philosopher Thomas Stark.
Burke called the proposal that German Protestants should be "allowed" to receive Holy Communion "absurd."
He hopes that Francis will correct this, "Otherwise, the Roman Catholic Church ends up in a situation like the ever multiplying Protestant denominations."
Further, Burke commented on Francis' recent denying the existence of hell and the immortality of the human soul noticing that there has not been a proper correction on the part of the Holy See.
According to Burke, it would have been necessary to say that Francis "reaffirms what the Church has always taught about the last things."
According to Burke the current situation in the Church runs the risk "of a schism".
Picture: Raymond Burke, #newsUnxczrvyut
