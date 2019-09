Bishop Andrea Gemma, 88, died on September 2 in Rome. A retired bishop of Isernia-Venafro, he was probably the only bishop who also was active as an exorcist.Pro-Medjugorie David Murgia published on IlSegnoDiGiona.it (September 2) Gemma’s last interview, filmed near the Vatican.Asked about Medjugorie, Gemma was categorical, calling it “not true.” He considered Medjugorie a “big lie.”