Pope Francis allowed the publication of a new “translation” of the Italian Missal, Perugia Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti informed the general assembly of the Italian Bishops on May 20.
Among its major falsifications is a phantasy-translation of the Our Father.
Instead of “do not lead us into temptation” the Italian Francis Church will say “don’t abandon us to temptation.”
Another falsehood is introduced into the Gloria. “On earth peace to people of good will” will be replaced in the Francis-Church by “on earth peace to the people, loved by God.”
The correction of the words of consecration (“for many”) which Benedict XVI hesitantly attempted to introduce in 2006 has been dropped.
