Communist Manifesto

Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung

Munich Cardinal Reinhard Marx was “impressed” by Karl Marx’, at least for its “great language”.Talking to(April 29), Cardinal Reinhard Marx claimed that the analyses of Marx contributed “decisively” to the emergence of the Catholic social teaching.However, Karl Marx was a prominent representative of communism. The Catholic social teaching was written in contrast to Communism.Karl Marx wanted to end religion, family and property. He was the first Western [non-]thinker who used the term “holocaust” to call for a genocide of people. Marx wanted to extinguish among other Slawik people the Polish.