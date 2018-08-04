Clicks61
Did Francis Promote A Known Homosexual To Become Archbishop?
Rorate-Caeli.blogspot.com (August 4) has learned from a couple of sources that a recent appointee whom Pope Francis recently entrusted with a high Vatican position is known widely by the hierarchy and informed laity of his home country in Europe as a promiscuous practicing homosexual.
Several Catholic authors, among them Ann Barnhard and Tristan Casabianca, claim that the mentioned homosexual is José Tolentino Mendonça.
Francis named Mendonça, who is known as a poet and preached the 2018 lenten retreat for the Roman Curia, on June 26 as the new Vatican Librarian and made him an archbishop.
In a 2016 interview with the Lisbon radio Renascença, Mendonça said about homosexuals that “no one can be excluded from the love and mercy of Christ”.
Homosexuals “must find in the Church a space to be heard, a place of welcome and mercy”, he added.
Picture: José Tolentino Mendonça, © Antonio0196, wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsIyjaqdbwsw
Several Catholic authors, among them Ann Barnhard and Tristan Casabianca, claim that the mentioned homosexual is José Tolentino Mendonça.
Francis named Mendonça, who is known as a poet and preached the 2018 lenten retreat for the Roman Curia, on June 26 as the new Vatican Librarian and made him an archbishop.
In a 2016 interview with the Lisbon radio Renascença, Mendonça said about homosexuals that “no one can be excluded from the love and mercy of Christ”.
Homosexuals “must find in the Church a space to be heard, a place of welcome and mercy”, he added.
Picture: José Tolentino Mendonça, © Antonio0196, wikicommons, CC BY-SA, #newsIyjaqdbwsw