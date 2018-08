Did Francis Promote A Known Homosexual To Become Archbishop?

Rorate-Caeli.blogspot.com

(August 4) has learned from a couple of sources that a recent appointee whom Pope Francis recently entrusted with a high Vatican position is known widely by the hierarchy and informed laity of his home country in Europe as a promiscuous practicing homosexual.Several Catholic authors, among them Ann Barnhard and Tristan Casabianca, claim that the mentioned homosexual is José Tolentino Mendonça Francis named Mendonça, who is known as a poet and preached the 2018 lenten retreat for the Roman Curia, on June 26 as the new Vatican Librarian and made him an archbishop.In a 2016 interview with the Lisbon radio Renascença, Mendonça said about homosexuals that “no one can be excluded from the love and mercy of Christ”.Homosexuals “must find in the Church a space to be heard, a place of welcome and mercy”, he added.