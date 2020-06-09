Bishop Schneider Forced to Correct Cardinal Müller

That God wills religious diversity is “the most erroneous and dangerous affirmation” in the Abu Dhabi document.
Bishop Athanasius Schneider writes this in the essay “There is no common faith in God nor common adoration of God shared by Catholics and Muslims” (LifeSiteNews.com, June 8).
This seems to be a reply to Cardinal Müller's qualification of the document as “binding” and “not relativistic.”
Schneider counters that there is no “common belief in God” (Abu Dhabi document) between Christians and Muslims because Muslims have a different understanding of God and no faith in the Trinity. Therefore they can [allegedly] only adore "God" in an act of natural worship.
Moslems see God “defectively” as distant and devoid of a personal interrelationship. Their understanding of Christ contradicts Christianity, because the Quran claims that "God cannot have a Son."
Bishop Schneider was born in a predominantly Muslim area and lives now in Kazakhstan, a predominantly Muslim country.
#newsSmqrixiqwg
Clicks83
- Report
Social networks