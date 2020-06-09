Eighth Commandment: Washington Archbishop Caught Lying

Believe it or not: Washington Archbishop Wilton Gregory was "not" informed of Trump’s June 2 visit to the Washington Saint John Paul II Shrine until June 1, when it was publicly announced by the White House.
CruxNow.com “independently confirmed" that Gregory knew "nothing."
But lies have short legs. White House press secretary Judd Deere, a homosexual, confirmed to CatholicNewsAgency.com (June 8) that Archbishop Gregory received an invitation to the event "the week prior" to the visit. Gregory declined "due to other commitments.”
CatholicNewsAgency.com obtained [from Deere] a May 30 letter from Gregory’s office which thanks for “the kind invitation to attend the event celebrating International Religious Freedom on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the Saint John Paul II Shrine.”
The letter goes on saying that the archbishop has “a prior commitment on his schedule at Catholic University and unfortunately must decline.”
Gregory also conveyed his regrets at being unable to attend when personally speaking to a White House staff member on the evening of Friday, May 29, CatholicNewsAgency.com found out.
