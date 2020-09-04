Clicks78
Francis Contradicts Bible
God gives man 'dominion' over the natural creatures of this world. (Genesis 1:26)
"Yeah, see he's an antipope," @JMY45 You've repeated this lie so often, the rebutal is cut' n' paste now. ---From wiki and quoting the Encyclopedia Britannica.
"An antipope is a person who, in opposition to the lawful pope, makes a significant attempt to occupy the position of Bishop of Rome and leader of the Catholic Church."
There must be a pope for an anti-pope to challenge.
A pope who …More
"An antipope is a person who, in opposition to the lawful pope, makes a significant attempt to occupy the position of Bishop of Rome and leader of the Catholic Church."
There must be a pope for an anti-pope to challenge.
A pope who …More
"a prophet of the antichrist. A relativist. A Marxist. A Satanist."
GTV's Goebbels-Bot has updated his database, I see.
"Propaganda must label events and people with distinctive phrases or slogans." -Joseph Goebbels
