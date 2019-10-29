Cardinal Threatens: Women Must Become Deacons, Cardinals Else They Will "Leave Church"

Picture: Église catholique à Luxembour, CC-BY-SA

Luxembourg Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich wants women to become "deacons" and "cardinals," he told La Nación (October 24).He believes that women should be involved in electing popes as if the pope were some kind of representative of the people.Hollerich menaces that "women" could leave the Church if they feel not listened and welcomed although this does not depend from becoming deacon or cardinal as a crushing majority of Catholics is neither one nor the other.Had he confronted himself with reality, Hollerich would have noticed that today's parishes are almost exclusively kept alive by women.It’s the men who have left the Church. Not even the priests and bishops are men anymore.