Indigenous Friendship Symbol Installed At Catholic High School

Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in Vancouver, Canada, unveiled on November 14 a pole symbolising "indigenous friendship."

The school with about 600 students is run by the Sisters of the Child Jesus.

According to CatholicRegister.org (February 1), the welcome pole was commissioned by the sisters and carved by Squamish artist Latash Nahanee.

It features a tall indigenous figure holding an oar in one hand and giving a sign of welcome with the other.

la verdad prevalece
This is the way in which Jesuit dissidents who promote a secular Marxist education have turned most Catholics into Marxist activists.
la verdad prevalece
This apostasy that revolts against God is Marxist, which seeks to banish God and supplant Him with Marxist Masonic ideals.
Thors Catholic Hammer
Yes.
Sadly the truly malignant influence of antipope Francis now spreads across a globe.
HerzMariae
Thanks to Francis, paganism is slowing creeping into all things that should be Catholic.
De Profundis
They must have found this in the garage sale at my home church.
mystic
would they be allowed to place a statue like this in their school?
