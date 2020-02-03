Indigenous Friendship Symbol Installed At Catholic High School

Saint Thomas Aquinas High School in Vancouver, Canada, unveiled on November 14 a pole symbolising "indigenous friendship."The school with about 600 students is run by the Sisters of the Child Jesus.According to CatholicRegister.org (February 1), the welcome pole was commissioned by the sisters and carved by Squamish artist Latash Nahanee.It features a tall indigenous figure holding an oar in one hand and giving a sign of welcome with the other.