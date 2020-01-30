Holy See: New Ambassador’s Ex-Husband Is Now a Priest

Maria Fernanda Silva is likely to be chosen the next Argentinenan ambassador to the Holy See.
According to media reports her husband from her annulled marriage, is now a priest.
Silva is a black career-diplomate from Capoverdian origins. She has a daughter from her marriage.
Buenos Aires Cardinal Bergoglio was personally involved in the annulment and is Silva’s personal friend.
Since there is grave doubt about the validity of annulments granted cardinal Bergoglios jurisdiction in Argentina there must alos Ben grave doubt about the validity of the ordination of this presumably still married priest.
Since Bergolio is a formal excommunicated heretic it is probable that any marriage annulments granted under his jurisdiction are null and void.
BERGOGLIO DOES EVERYTHING THE OPPOSITE OF OUR CHURCH HE COMMANDS THE ANTICHURCH AS PREDICTED BY ARCHBISHOP FULTON SHEEN 72 YEARS AGO.
OUR LORD TOLD US YOU WILL KNOW THEM BY ITS FRUITS.
