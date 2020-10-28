Desperate Cardinal Müller: What Francis Says Is "Irrelevant"

The Church’s enemies have “twisted” Francis support for gay civil unions, Cardinal Gerhard Müller believes.He told LaVerita.info (October 28) that no Catholic may accept the Catholic teaching according to the “interpretation” of the enemies. Therefore, "it is completely irrelevant what [those enemies] report from their conversations with the Pope, or what [the Pope] appears to say in their films and interviews.”“Private and pastoral conjectures” have no authority for Catholics, even if the Pope says what he says in order to "initiate processes."Müller explains that the Faith is based on the Revelation, not on a manipulative wording, “Behind the pseudo-intellectual talk of the paradigm shift there is only an undisguised heresy which falsifies the Word of God and turns the wine of the wedding at Cana back into water.”