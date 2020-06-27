Viganò: Enemy Has Systematically Occupied Key Posts in the Church

presumed

Unlike previous councils, Vatican II called itself “pastoral” and declared that it didn't want to define any doctrine, Archbishop Viganò told CatholicCulture.org (June 26).Viganò added that it created a big watershed "between before and after,” “between unequivocal canons and empty talk", and "between anathema sit and winking at the world.”Vatican II also conveyed a "doctrinal authority" and an "magisterial infallibility," although this was "clearly excluded” during the sessions of the Council.Viganò says that the Council fathers were "deceived" because none of them could have imagined that there were powerful, hostile, and organised forces in the Church which replaced the preparatory schemas of the Council with a “bundle of cleverly disguised errors behind long-winded and deliberately equivocal speeches.”There was a “systematic malicious mind of some of the Council Fathers on the one hand, and a naïve optimism or carelessness of other well-intentioned Council Fathers on the other.”For Viganò, the "spirit of the Council" is the Council itself because “the errors of the post-conciliar period were containedin the Conciliar Acts.”Accordingly it is for Viganò correct to say that the New Rite (1970) is the Mass of the Council (1962-65).He believes that the “solution” - it's more a diagnosis - lies in “recognizing the infiltration of the enemy into the heart of the Church, the systematic occupation of key posts in the Roman Curia, seminaries, and ecclesiastical schools, the conspiracy of a group of rebels — including, in the front line, the deviated Society of Jesu.”Viganò also recognises “the inadequacy of the response of the good, the naivety of many, the fearfulness of others, and the interests of those who have benefited thanks to that conspiracy.”He hopes of a future pope “to rejoin the thread of Tradition there where it was cut off” - one wonders how such a pope could emerge from the present college of Cardinals.