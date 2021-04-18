Mental Health? Francis' Next Ship of Fools Is Ready to Sail

one may attain "perfect health" that is a condition which is "free from disease," "never feels pain," and "cannot age or die."

The Vatican’s alleged May Health Conference will gather 114 representatives of Big Tech, Big Pharma, Big Money, New Age, and show business.Not surprisingly, Catholics are not invited. On the first morning, India born Deepak Chopra, 74, a leading New Age figure, will talk about "anthropology." Chopra has proclaimed in the past thatChopra's net worth: $150 million.Two "inter-religious talks" with a Jew, a Muslim, and a Mormon - no "Catholic" scheduled - will deal with “Religious dietary practices,” and with the question whether "love is finite or unlimited.”On the third day, Jane Goodall, 87, the world's foremost expert on chimpanzees (sic!), will tell the audience what it means "to be human." In September 2010, Goodall replied to the question whether she believed in God, "I don't have any idea of who or what God is." Net worth: $12 million; twice married.Other participants are:• the American soprano Renée Fleming, 62, who sang on a mass attended by Biden and Harris prior to their swearing-in as US rulers. Net worth: $12 million; twice married.• the American pro-abortion model Cindy Crawford, 55, who in 2008 endorsed Obama. Net worth: $400 million; twice married.• the American rock guitarist Joe Perry, 70. Net worth: $140 million, twice married.