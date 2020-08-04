Archbishop Hoser: New Mostar Bishop Will Help Recognize Medjugorje

Polish Archbishop Henryk Hoser, 77, the apostolic visitor to Medjugorje, staunchly defended the controversial phenomenon.
During the current Youth Festival he replied to the opponents with “Come and see and you will be able to bear witness” (Agensir.it, August 3) - although in past decades, this justification has allowed big abuses to develop.
Hoser said that "many cardinals, archbishops and bishops” visited Medjugorje since May 2019, when the prohibition for priests and bishops to organise pilgrimages fell. However, having around many modern-days prelates is no sign of quality.
The Holy See’s approach to Medjugorje is for Hoser “very positive, but the Church acts quietly and slowly,” the situation is “improving more and more” and the new Mostar bishop Petar Palic "will also help to improve the situation.”
Since the beginning in 1981, the Mostar bishops have strongly opposed the Medjugorje phenomenon.
Picture: Henryk Hoser, © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsUdspnjpgbj
