Synod Final Document: Celibacy Abolished, "Deaconesses" Requested

The Synod delegates voted with around 140 [not representative] votes and against the will of the Gospel to abolish celibacy, due to an alleged shortage of priests in the Amazon.Apostasy-Bishop Erwin Kräutler told journalists that all propositions passed comfortably and were voted in with the required two-thirds-majority, including one on [invalid] deaconesses. Kräutler is “happy” with the final document.Francis said during a closing speech that he will write a post-synodal exhortation hopefully before the end of the year. He wants “time to think” - whatever this means.He announcing to re-convoke the commission on "deaconesses" to study the topic and add more [handpicked] new members, although the question is answered.The results of the Synod are not surprising as its participants were chosen among yes-men who had the task to rubber-stamp what Francis submitted to them.