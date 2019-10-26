Synod Final Document: Celibacy Abolished, "Deaconesses" Requested

Gesù è con noi yesterday

This means that every priest and faithful Catholic must be separated from the anti-Pope Bergoglio right now and not only resist him but also disobey and combat him.

Gesù è con noi 12 hours ago Cela signifie que tout prêtre et catholique fidèle doit être séparé de l'anti-pape Bergoglio maintenant et non seulement lui résister, mais aussi lui désobéir et le combattre. Like More Report

Gesù è con noi 12 hours ago Oznacza to, że każdy kapłan i wierny katolik muszą teraz zostać oddzieleni od antypapieża Bergoglio i nie tylko mu się oprzeć, ale także nieposłuszeństwo i walczyć z nim. Like More Report

Gesù è con noi One more comment from Gesù è con noi 12 hours ago Nangangahulugan ito na ang bawat pari at tapat na Katoliko ay dapat na ihiwalay sa antiPope Bergoglio ngayon at hindi lamang tutol sa kanya ngunit sumuway din at labanan siya. Like More Report

