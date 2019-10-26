Synod Final Document: Celibacy Abolished, "Deaconesses" Requested

The Synod delegates voted with around 140 [not representative] votes and against the will of the Gospel to abolish celibacy, due to an alleged shortage of priests in the Amazon.
Apostasy-Bishop Erwin Kräutler told journalists that all propositions passed comfortably and were voted in with the required two-thirds-majority, including one on [invalid] deaconesses. Kräutler is “happy” with the final document.
Francis said during a closing speech that he will write a post-synodal exhortation hopefully before the end of the year. He wants “time to think” - whatever this means.
He announcing to re-convoke the commission on "deaconesses" to study the topic and add more [handpicked] new members, although the question is answered.
The results of the Synod are not surprising as its participants were chosen among yes-men who had the task to rubber-stamp what Francis submitted to them.
2/3 of the Synod fathers have booked their ticket to hell.
Forgive us Lord
St Michael the Archangel defend us in 3
Forgive us Lord
St Michael the Archangel defend us in 3
Can we not talk about consecrating chocolate and milk during Mass. There might be priests who don't like bread (Atkins diet...) or refuse wine.
Will your priest or bishop speak up now? I highly doubt it. They will continue to pretend nothing has happened.
This means that every priest and faithful Catholic must be separated from the anti-Pope Bergoglio right now and not only resist him but also disobey and combat him.
"Think ye, that I am come to give peace on earth? I tell you, no; but separation." Catholic Church versus Pachamama Church
The outcome was pre-ordained.
BERGOGLIO HAD IT PLANNED.
Exhortation coming in 2019 - because it's already written. Add some tweaks here and there. (Ed Pentin's video with Kräutler is here: Abolishing celibacy got 2/3 majority)
Here is the part on abolishing celibacy
On the commission of female deacons, "Rinse and repeat" (until you have what you want)