The First Irish-American Pope?

Niall O'Dowd sees homosexualist Newark Cardinal Joseph Tobin, 68, as a papabile after Francis’ named him to the Congregation of Bishops.Tobin has now become Francis’ “eyes and ears” in America “where a right-wing slant still exists” which was particularly evident when New York Cardinal Dolan gave the opening blessing at the Republican Party Convention, writes O'Dowd on IrishCentral.com (7 March).For O'Dowd, Tobin is leading the effort to "liberalise" [= wipe out] the Church in America.He stresses that Tobin is “deeply proud” of his County Kerry Irish heritage and that Tobin's grandmother always prayed in Gaelic because “she wasn’t quite sure that God understood English.”In late 19th century cartoons when many Catholics came to the US, “we [= the Irish] were the ones who were portrayed as apes and drunkards,” Tobin said who uses his family’s emigration history to promote mass-immigration into the US.