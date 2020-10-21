Diocesan Bishop: Francis Contradicts Teaching of the Church

Providence Bishop Thomas Tobin, USA, published an October 21 statement criticising Francis' disordered love for homosex unions, “The Pope’s statement clearly contradicts what has been the long-standing teaching of the Church about same-sex unions.”
Tobin adds the obvious: “The Church cannot support the acceptance of objectively immoral relationships.”
He explains that homosexual individuals obviously have civil rights, “However, the legalisation of their civil unions, which seek to simulate holy matrimony, is not admissible.”
