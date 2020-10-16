Here Is the Connection Between Pachamama And Effeminate Gay-Priesthood

Taylor Marshall drew attention to the Magna Mater (Great Mother), an Anatolian goddess who was served by castrated, effeminate priests.Originally called Matar or Matar Kubileya, this goddess was also honoured as “Mother Earth.” In one legend, the heavenly god Attis castrated himself, fertilised Matar with his blood, thus bringing forth the earth from her womb.In Greece, Matar was partly identified with Gaia, the personification of the Earth, which in South America is called Pachamama. The Romans called her Cybill (from Kubileya).In Rome and Greece, the Cybill and Attis priests were eunuchs. They castrated themselves ritually on the Day of Blood, March 24. Then, they put on female clothes, pendants and ear-rings. They wore long bleached hair and heavy makeup.Church fathers like Augustine polemicised against these effeminate Mother-Earth Trans-Boys.