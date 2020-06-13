Stockholm Syndrome? Cardinal Snubbed by Francis Praises Him

Cardinal Angelo Scola worries about “increasingly harsh and insolent attacks” against Francis.
Writing in a new foreword for the second edition of his autobiography, he falls back into his childhood, “Ever since I was a child, I learned that ‘the Pope is the Pope’.” These were however times, when the Pope was still a Catholic.
A former Milan Archbishop, Scola came in second at the 2013 conclave as the "conservative" candidate - which is not the same as a "Catholic candidate." Ever since, Francis snubbed him and removed him as quickly as he could.
Scola even admits that “I have suffered a certain marginalisation,” but he blames it on media depicting him as "Francis' rival," not on Francis’ vindictiveness who in 2019 also crushed the John Paul II Institute, which Scola founded.
Nevertheless, Scola praises Francis’ “extraordinary ability to be close to everyone” – except, of course, to Scola and all those, Francis deems to be Catholics.
Scola invokes the party line that Catholic “owes affection, respect and obedience” to Francis, as if a “bishop of Rome” – Francis' favourite job description - were more important than the Catholic Faith.
He even calls Francis “the successor of Peter,” although Francis has understandably given up on that claim.
Is it surprisingly that Scola also praises the Abu Dhabi document?
