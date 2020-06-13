Clicks58
en.news
1

Did Archbishop Cordileone Lose Control Over His Archdiocese?

The San Francisco Catholic Charities [other countries: Caritas] posted several Tweets "honouring" homosexuals and gay events promoting homosexual fornication.

After JosephSciambra.com (June 9) exposed this the Tweets were scrubbed.

This has been the fourth time that Sciambra reported about gay-propaganda on social media accounts within San Francisco Archdiocese.

It seems that "conservative" Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, 64, is helpless. The depraved postings are taken down, while the culprits remain in place.

Cordileone may be fearful that Francis who has put in place an extensive gay-network in the Vatican, will remove him, if he touches the omnipotent gay lobby.

Picture: Salvatore Cordileone, © American Life League, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsMjejjxahyk

  • Report

  • Social networks

Tesa
  • Report
"I have always condemned Liberal Catholicism and I will condemn it again forty times over if it be necessary." - Pope Pius IX
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up