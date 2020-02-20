No Married Priests? Cardinal Believes Discussion Now "Closed"

Francis didn't pick up the proposal of the Amazon Synod to introduce married priests, and thus the discussion is closed, the retired Caracas Cardinal Jorge Urosa Savino believes (Die Tagespost, February 20).He warns of uncertainty and never-ending discussions. However, Francis‘ top aides announced exactly this.At the presentation of Querida Amazonia, they said that the door to married priests is still open. According to Cardinal Czerny, Querida Amazonia is only “part of a journey” toward this goal, that question will “continue to be debated.” Francis' media director Tornielli expressed a similar opinion.