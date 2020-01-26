Sarah: “I Don't Say A Single Word Against Francis”

In his book about celibacy there is not a single word against Francis, Cardinal Sarah told IlFoglio.it (January 25). “How can one say I oppose Pope Francis?”, he added.Sarah fights back against “absurd controversies” and “vulgar lies.” He doesn't understand why his person is “constantly covered with slander and humiliation” and denounces the “brutality” of criticism directed against Benedict XVI.The cardinal knows that married priests would not solve the crisis of vocations, rather abolishing celibacy would open a wound in the Church.