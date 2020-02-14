Ist das amtskirchliche Normalität? Kurienpriester & FM-Großmeister + Appell zur Aussöhnung

Gloria Global am 17. Juli 2015, Zitat: "Österreich. Ende September 2014 wurde die Freimaurerloge „Mark Master Masons No. 1954“ mit einer Zeremonie im Freimaurermuseum Zwettl in Niederösterreich eröffnet. Die Loge trifft sich in Wien. Es handelt sich um eine Zweigstelle einer englischen Großloge. Die Webseite „eastlancsmark.org“ berichtet, dass Michael Wenninger bei dem Treffen in Zwettl eine … More

Gloria Global am 17. Juli 2015, Zitat: "Österreich. Ende September 2014 wurde die Freimaurerloge „Mark Master Masons No. 1954“ mit einer Zeremonie im Freimaurermuseum Zwettl in Niederösterreich eröffnet. Die Loge trifft sich in Wien. Es handelt sich um eine Zweigstelle einer englischen Großloge. Die Webseite „eastlancsmark.org“ berichtet, dass Michael Wenninger bei dem Treffen in Zwettl eine öffentliche Messe zelebrierte. Wenninger wurde an dem Tag durch drei Installationsriten als Freimaurer-Kaplan eingekleidet. Er ist ein verwitweter, ehemaliger Diplomat, der 2011 für die Erzdiözese Wien geweiht wurde. Seit 2012 arbeitet er im Vatikan für den Päpstlichen Rat für den Interreligiösen Dialog."



Commemoration Mass

A Commemoration Mass celebrating the 5th Anniversary of the Consecration of New Quarries MMMs Lodge and the Consecration of St Margaret's MMMs Lodge was held in the Castle Church. Bro. Rev. Michael Weninger officiated at the Mass which was attended by most masons present of all faiths as well as local villagers, this being their local church. Bro Rev Michael was installed and Invested as Chaplin in each of the three lodges Installation ceremonies during the day being well qualified since he lives in the Vatican as a member of the Pontifical Council for Inter-religious Dialogue but works in Rome. www.wordpress.eastlancsmark.org