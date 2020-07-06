Ennio Morricone Has died: "Comforted by the Faith"

Ennio Morricone, 91, died in Rome from a fall and fractured femur a few days ago.
His name is especially linked to the film Mission (1986), the story of a converted slave trader who joins a Spanish Jesuit among the South American Indians in the 18th century.
Years later, one morning, while Morricone was bying the newspapers in Piazza del Gesù, a Jesuit approached him and asked him to write a Mass for the two hundredth anniversary of the reconstitution of the Society of Jesus, after its suppression in 1773,
"Shortly before the performance, Pope Francis came to visit the church and they arranged a meeting. Alone with him, Maria [his wife] and I burst into tears; Francis looked at us silently," Morricone recounted later:
"After a few minutes I was able to speak, I told him about Mission, the Mass and asked him to come and listen. He gave us two rosaries. But he did not come. The Vatican said that he had to receive Putin. And what was the problem? We waited. Maybe he was bringing Putin too."
"The truth is that Francis never attended a concert. Go and check it out, you'll see if it's not true. Don't think I'm a crybaby anyway: I only cried those two times there, for Mission [when he saw a scene from the film] and when meeting the Pope".
His family specified that Morricone died “comforted by the faith” at the Opus Dei Università Campus Bio-Medico.
Morricone wrote the music for more than 500 films and TV series, as well as works of contemporary music.
Morricone on Gregorian Chant (2009 interview to Edward Pentin):
"Today the Church has made a big mistake, turning the clock back 500 years with guitars and popular songs. I don’t like it at all. Gregorian Chant is a vital and important tradition of the Church and to waste this by having guys mix religious words with profane, Western songs is hugely grave, hugely grave. The same thing happened before the Council of Trent when singers sang profane songs with sacred melodies and sacred words."
"After the Second Vatican Council I was asked to be a consulter to the Vicariate for two pieces of sung Church music and I refused. The Church and Christians have Gregorian chant and they said we had to now have this other music, so I refused. All the musicians in Rome also refused to work with it. All those who know Gregorian chant understand that it’s something very high brow."
"Today the Church has made a big mistake, turning the clock back 500 years with guitars and popular songs. I don’t like it at all. Gregorian Chant is a vital and important tradition of the Church and to waste this by having guys mix religious words with profane, Western songs is hugely grave, hugely grave. The same thing happened before the Council of Trent when singers sang profane songs with sacred melodies and sacred words."
"After the Second Vatican Council I was asked to be a consulter to the Vicariate for two pieces of sung Church music and I refused. The Church and Christians have Gregorian chant and they said we had to now have this other music, so I refused. All the musicians in Rome also refused to work with it. All those who know Gregorian chant understand that it’s something very high brow."