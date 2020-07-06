Ennio Morricone Has died: "Comforted by the Faith"

Morricone on Gregorian Chant (2009 interview to Edward Pentin):



Morricone on Gregorian Chant (2009 interview to Edward Pentin):



"Today the Church has made a big mistake, turning the clock back 500 years with guitars and popular songs. I don’t like it at all. Gregorian Chant is a vital and important tradition of the Church and to waste this by having guys mix religious words with profane, Western songs is hugely grave, hugely grave. The same thing happened before the Council of Trent when singers sang profane songs with sacred melodies and sacred words."



"After the Second Vatican Council I was asked to be a consulter to the Vicariate for two pieces of sung Church music and I refused. The Church and Christians have Gregorian chant and they said we had to now have this other music, so I refused. All the musicians in Rome also refused to work with it. All those who know Gregorian chant understand that it’s something very high brow."