Met Gala: Cardinal Dolan Makes a Fool Out of Himself

The New Yorkdegenerated on May 7 into a Church sponsored mockery of the Church. For the event, the Vatican loaned over forty priceless objects from the Sistine Chapel sacristy and the Sistine choir performed.The Met Gala is an annual fundraising event for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City. This year, its theme was “Heavenly Bodies – Fashion and the Catholic Imagination”.The attendees are expected to choose their fashion to match the theme of the exhibit.During the Gala the pop singer Rihanna therefore dressed up as bishop with a miter and actress Jennifer Lopez wore a jewel-encrusted multi-coloured cross.New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan spoke at the event and said that he was “honoured” to support it. He provided Rihanna with the miter,“She gave it back to me this morning”, Dolan told(May 8) calling Rihanna “very gracious.”To his auxiliary bishops who were teasing him about Rihanna, Dolan replied, "Hey, you guys should not complain because she’s volunteered to do some confirmations.”The gala reminded Dolan of a “masquerade, a halloween party” nevertheless he “didn’t detect anybody out to offend the Church.”