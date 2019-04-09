Where is the Crisis? At the Head of the Church – Cardinal Sarah

The Church is organised like a human body and the “current crisis is at the level of the Church's head”, Cardinal Robert Sarah told aleteia.org (April 5).
Sarah pointed out that this crisis is “very serious,” if the bishops were no longer able to teach doctrine and morality and set an example.
The cardinal believes that the great weakness of the Church today is fear. He adds that some bishops are self-centered and afraid of criticism.
Picture: Robert Sarah, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsXaqvtktwop
