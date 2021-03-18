Catholic President Of Tanzania Dead At 61

Tanzania's President John Magufuli has surprisingly died aged 61 on Wednesday from heart complications at a hospital in Dar es Salaam.
A faithful Catholic, he never closed the churches of his country. Magufuli was one of the world's most high-profile opponents of lockdowns and human vaccination experiments.
Opposition politicians claim that he had contracted Covid-19, but statistically he was too young to die of Covid-19.
East Africa lost a second President critical of Covid-19 measures in less than a year. Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza, 56, died from heart complications in June 2020.
Let's pray for Him ! Let's pray for TANZANIA !
Big pharma knew how. Next is Bolsonaro