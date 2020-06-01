Viganò: Bergoglio Presides Over "Infernal Parody" Of Christ’s Church

Archbishop Viganò is scandalised how "the top levels of the hierarchy" are openly placing themselves at the service of the "Prince of this world," adopting demands of the U.N., globalists, Masons, ecologism, and immigrationism.In a letter to a cloistered nun (MarcoTosatti.com, May 31) Viganò writes that a single world religion without dogmas or morals is being invented.For him it is "obvious" that Bergoglio, along with those who are behind him and support him, "aspires to preside over this infernal parody of the Church of Christ.”The "élites" want to impose their tyranny on the peoples with neo-paganism as its religious arm, Viganó explains.He observes that the Church crisis is the "metastasis of the conciliar cancer” because there is “a causal relationship" between Vatican II and its "logical and necessary" consequences in Liturgy, Faith and Morals.