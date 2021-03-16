Rome Has Decided - But German Bishops Want to Discuss

The statement of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith against homosex "blessings" will "of course" find its way into the discussions of the German Synodal Way, a condescending Bishop Georg Bätzing, the president of the German Bishops, wrote in a press release.
Bätzing downplayed the document as mere "points of view", although it decrees the impossibility of homosex “blessings".
At the same time, Bätzing attacks the document head-on by writing that there are "no simple answers" to "questions" of this kind. If the Congregation had approved such "blessings", Bätzing would not have worried about "simple answers".
For Bätzing, the Roman decision merely "reflects the state of Church teaching as reflected in several Roman documents".
But: In Germany and in other parts of the Church, there have been discussions for a long time about how this "doctrinal development" can be advanced with "viable arguments”, Bätzing writes.
Bätzing is living behind the moon. Homosexualism has already been introduced into numerous denominations around the world, which, as a consequence, are now in the process of dissolution. In Bätzing's "Germany", where the church is in free fall, it will be no different.
This guy is going to have his sodomy whether we like it or not.