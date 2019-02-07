No “Conspiracy Theory”: Second Eucharistic Prayer Was Written in Restaurant

Father Dominic Allain writes that many facts concerning the liturgical reform (1969/70) were once dismissed as "conspiracy theories". But then they turned out to be historically accurate.Allain points on CatholicHeral.co.uk (January 31) to the widely known fact that the modernist Archbishop Annibale Bugnini, the inventor of the New Mass, wrote the Second Eucharistic Prayer on the fly in a Roman trattoria.This product de facto replaced the Roman Canon which is of Apostolic origin and was used unchanged for nearly two millenniums.Allain further reminds that before the Second Vatican Council (1962-1965) out of 2109 bishops only one wanted the entire Mass in vernacular language.