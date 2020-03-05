Clicks377
Edson Glauber: Did We Just Enter The Third Period?
“Supernatural Origin”
Edson Glauber was a 22-year-old student in Manaus, Brazil, when Our Lady, Our Lord and St. Joseph started appearing to him. Glauber is from Itapiranga where, in January 2010, the local Bishop, Monsignor Carillo Gritti, described his apparitions as those of “supernatural origin.”
“Events Against the Pope”
On February 28 of this year, Glauber revealed the content of an apparition that, according to him, took place in November 2015. The revelation speaks about three periods of time. The first comprises the seven years after 2005. 2005 was the year when Cardinal Ratzinger was elected pope. According to Glauber, Our Lady labelled the seven following years - the years of Benedict’s pontificate – as “events against the Pope.”
Even the Eucharist and the Priesthood
The second period indicated by Our Lady are the seven years after 2012. Therefore: the years 2013 to 2019. In 2013, Cardinal Bergoglio was elected pope. Our Lady said about those years, that confusion and heresies are being spread against the Faith, the dogmas, and the teachings of the Church. She explained that even the priesthood and the Eucharist would be touched.
Grave Events
The third period are the seven years after 2019. This period is now and comes to an end in 2026. For this time, Glauber speaks about grave events in the Church, shaken foundations, internal divisions, a delirium of many people, a great loss of Faith in the Church followed by the estrangement of many. The faithful will be betrayed, persecuted, silenced and killed throughout the world. Only a third will remain. The Lord will purify His Church and His people through persecution and bloodshed because of their terrible sins.
It was claimed that the Blessed Virgin Mary appeared to Edson Glauber, and was often accompanied by St Joseph. The visions extended from 1994 to at least 2001. Initially these visions were viewed favourably by the local bishop, but after a further investigation the Church officially declared on February 7, 2017, that the apparitions were not authentic. arquidiocesedemanaus.org.br/…/carta-da-prel…More
It was claimed that the Blessed Virgin Mary appeared to Edson Glauber, and was often accompanied by St Joseph. The visions extended from 1994 to at least 2001. Initially these visions were viewed favourably by the local bishop, but after a further investigation the Church officially declared on February 7, 2017, that the apparitions were not authentic. arquidiocesedemanaus.org.br/…/carta-da-prelaz… Below is a Google translation of the diocesan/CDF position:
PRELAZIA DE ITACOATIARA
ANNOUNCEMENT
Fr. Graciomar Gama Fernandes, at the mercy of God and of the Apostolic Holy See, Diocesan Administrator of the Prelature of Itacoatiara, in the use of the powers conferred on him by the Code of Canon Law, in view of the official position of the Holy Church, on the events of ITAPIRANGA , with regard to the “SUPPOSED APPARITIONS” of the Virgin Mary, COMMUNICATES:
With a letter dated February 7, 2017, the congregation for the doctrine of the faith, DOES NOT ACKNOWLEDGE THE AUTHENTICITY OF THE SUPPOSED APPEARANCES AND, THEREFORE, OF THE MESSAGES FOR "HER" SPOKEN.
At the same time as the aforementioned dicastery DETERMINES:
The alleged messages are no longer being disseminated within the Prelature of Itacoatiara;
No mention should be made, in the divine service, celebrated in the sanctuary dedicated to Our Lady Queen of the Rosary and Peace of Itapiranga or anywhere else in the Prelature, about the alleged apparitions and messages that Mr. Edson Glauber would be receiving;
Mr. Edson Glauber and the Association of the Queen of the Rosary and Peace of Itapiranga (ARRPI), ABSTAIN from a greater DISSEMINATION OF THESE MESSAGES;
Regarding the letter of introduction that Monsignor Carillo Gritti gave to Mr. Edson Glauber de Souza, on the alleged apparitions, Bishop Carillo's successor will take all the appropriate decisions.
I also inform you that this communiqué will be sent to each priest in our prelature to be disseminated in the respective parishes and to the Metropolitan Archbishop of Manaus, Dom Sérgio Castriani.
Given and passed in the Curia of the Prelature of Itacoatiara, on the twenty-fourth (24) days of March in the year two thousand and seventeen (2017).
I can’t keep track of all these visions and apparitions. Are they all true? Are some true? Are none true?
I’ve been to Lourdes at a time when you could go into the water but there are too many others for me to seriously follow.
@Holy Cannoli - see above statement. It appears they are untrue.