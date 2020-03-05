Edson Glauber: Did We Just Enter The Third Period?

“ Supernatural Origin” Edson Glauber was a 22-year-old student in Manaus, Brazil, when Our Lady, Our Lord and St. Joseph started appearing to him. Glauber is from Itapiranga where, in January 2010, … More

“ Supernatural Origin”



Edson Glauber was a 22-year-old student in Manaus, Brazil, when Our Lady, Our Lord and St. Joseph started appearing to him. Glauber is from Itapiranga where, in January 2010, the local Bishop, Monsignor Carillo Gritti, described his apparitions as those of “supernatural origin.”



“ Events Against the Pope”



On February 28 of this year, Glauber revealed the content of an apparition that, according to him, took place in November 2015. The revelation speaks about three periods of time. The first comprises the seven years after 2005. 2005 was the year when Cardinal Ratzinger was elected pope. According to Glauber, Our Lady labelled the seven following years - the years of Benedict’s pontificate – as “events against the Pope.”



Even the Eucharist and the Priesthood



The second period indicated by Our Lady are the seven years after 2012. Therefore: the years 2013 to 2019. In 2013, Cardinal Bergoglio was elected pope. Our Lady said about those years, that confusion and heresies are being spread against the Faith, the dogmas, and the teachings of the Church. She explained that even the priesthood and the Eucharist would be touched.



Grave Events



The third period are the seven years after 2019. This period is now and comes to an end in 2026. For this time, Glauber speaks about grave events in the Church, shaken foundations, internal divisions, a delirium of many people, a great loss of Faith in the Church followed by the estrangement of many. The faithful will be betrayed, persecuted, silenced and killed throughout the world. Only a third will remain. The Lord will purify His Church and His people through persecution and bloodshed because of their terrible sins.