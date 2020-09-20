Healed Homosexual: “Francis Sounds Like My Abuser”

When Francis said “God made you gay" to a homosexual, "he sounded like my abuser”, Joseph Sciambra wrote on a social network.
Sciambra is a former homosexual who was involved in promiscuity, pornography and drug abuse after priests encouraged him to “accept” homosexuality.
Recently, Francis spread the lie that practicing homosexuals are loved by God and the Church “as they are.”
“I heard almost the exact same words coming from my abuser's mouth,” Sciambra witnesses.
For him, “a coordinated program" exists within the Church "to groom future sex abuse victims.” This program is accomplished by Gay ministries which welcome and affirm mortal sin.
