Ready for the Next Scandal? Francis’ Next Plane Press Conference Is Imminent

Returning from Baghdad on March 8, Francis will give his 32th plane press conference.
IlSismografo.Blogspot.com (March 3) noticed that over 15 months have passed since Francis spoke the last time to the media “without a prior agenda.”
“This is a huge period if one remembers the relevance of these meetings with journalists in Francis' pontificate.”
Since then “many very important and serious things” have happened which have remained unexplained “because either Francis speaks or no one else does,” because Francis is “the real spin doctor of his pontificate,” the blog writes.
For IlSismografo this lack of explanation has caused “serious damage” to Francis’ image. It recalls:
• the cases of the Cardinals Becciu and Comastri,
• postponed curial appointments,
• Cardinal Sarah’s resignation without the appointment of a successor,
• the Enzo Bianchi affair,
• the McCarrick report,
• numerous changes in the Vatican's economic and legal apparatus,
• the never-explained removal of Minsk Archbishop Kondrusiewicz and Managua Auxiliary Bishop Báez.
