Clicks187
“The Majority Of Cardinals Considers Francis Pontificate A Failure”
The current Vatican regime will damage the Catholic Church, writes Russell Ronald Reno, editor of FirstThings.com (January 10).
Reno describes Francis as lax, ruthless, cold, cunning and quick to denounce, “He governs with gestures, slogans, and sentiments.”
Already before, Jorge Bergoglio wrecked institutions he was in charge of by sowing division, Reno adds. An example is the Jesuit province in Argentina.
Reno thinks that Francis will "cut deals with the secular West" similar to his power-sharing agreement with the Chinese Communists, “Francis pontificate is turning Catholicism into a chaplaincy for the elite interests in the emerging global world order”.
For Reno Francis' pontificate is “a failure”. He believes that the majority of the cardinals and other important churchmen are increasingly aware of this.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA, #newsKkkgpsmlpd
Reno describes Francis as lax, ruthless, cold, cunning and quick to denounce, “He governs with gestures, slogans, and sentiments.”
Already before, Jorge Bergoglio wrecked institutions he was in charge of by sowing division, Reno adds. An example is the Jesuit province in Argentina.
Reno thinks that Francis will "cut deals with the secular West" similar to his power-sharing agreement with the Chinese Communists, “Francis pontificate is turning Catholicism into a chaplaincy for the elite interests in the emerging global world order”.
For Reno Francis' pontificate is “a failure”. He believes that the majority of the cardinals and other important churchmen are increasingly aware of this.
Picture: © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-SA, #newsKkkgpsmlpd