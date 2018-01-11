Clicks1K
Parish-Priest, “I Don’t Say the Creed Because I Do Not Believe in It”
During midnight-mass on Christmas 2017, Father Fredo Olivero, parish-priest of San Rocca in Turin, Italy, dropped the Creed, the blog of Marco Tosatti reports.
Olivero commented on his decision with the words, “You know why I don’t say the Creed? Because I do not believe in it.” He added, “After many years I have understood that this is a thing which I did not understand and which I could not accept.”
It is self-evident that Olivero’s statements will not have any consequences for him.
Picture: © Jeffrey Bruno, CC BY-SA, #newsXaviuknkaj
