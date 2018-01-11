Language
Parish-Priest, “I Don’t Say the Creed Because I Do Not Believe in It”

During midnight-mass on Christmas 2017, Father Fredo Olivero, parish-priest of San Rocca in Turin, Italy, dropped the Creed, the blog of Marco Tosatti reports.

Olivero commented on his decision with the words, “You know why I don’t say the Creed? Because I do not believe in it.” He added, “After many years I have understood that this is a thing which I did not understand and which I could not accept.”

It is self-evident that Olivero’s statements will not have any consequences for him.

Dr Stuart Reiss
I’d like to know what the metropolitan police commissioner might say to a London policeman who says he doesn’t believe in UK law.
My point which I have made before and will make again. Stop putting money in the Church collection plate. Give instead generously to individual good priests and religious. For their upkeep. These other morons are simply parasites feeding and being housed by us the laity and for what?
Dr Bobus
Probably, the Credo is part of a long list of things Padre Fredo doesn't understand.

Abd nb: Fredo the uncommonly stupid, incompetent son in the Godfather
Jim Dorchak
Why does this guy have a job as a Priest?
eticacasanova
What is it that he doesn't believe un it? And why, if he isn't Chistian, as he confesses, is he a priest?
Ordo Militaris Radio
At least he was being truthful, but so sad to see so many clergy no longer believe or never did believe. Time to clean house, if it is possible.
