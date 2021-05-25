"A State of Fear: How the UK government weaponised fear during the Covid-19 pandemic" - Laura Dodsworth - This is a book about fear. Fear of a virus. Fear of death. Fear of losing our jobs, our democracy, our human connections, our health and our minds. It's also about how the government weaponised our fear against us – supposedly in our best interests – until we were one of the most frightened countries in the world.But why did the government deliberately frighten us? How has this affected us as individuals and as a country? Who is involved in the decision-making that affects our lives? How are behavioural science and nudge theory being used to subliminally manipulate us? How does the media leverage fear? What are the real risks to our wellbeing?Ahead of any official inquiry into the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, Laura Dodsworth explores all these questions and more, in a nuanced and thought-provoking discussion of an extraordinary year in British life and politics. With stories from members of the general public who were impacted by fear, anxiety and isolation, and revealing interviews with psychologists, politicians, scientists, lawyers, Whitehall advisers and journalists, A State of Fear calls for a more hopeful, transparent and effective democracy.
About the book: youtube.com/watch?v=cHoCYXLYTRM - churchmilitant.com/…cle/scientists-confess-to-weaponising-covid-phobia
See also on this subject: BRITS DEFUSE ‘DIRTY BOMB’ IN COVID-19 PSYOPS
Source (read a sample): amazon.co.uk/…-Fear-government-weaponised-Covid-19/dp/1780667205
